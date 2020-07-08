CPD: Gas leak impacting traffic in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced at 3:54 p.m. on Wednesday that a gas leak in Downtown Charleston is impacting traffic.

The leak is at Cumberland/Concord Street. The surrounding area from Vendue to Market on Concord, Cumberland to Vendue, and East Bay between Venue and Market, is closed.

Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to repair the leak.

We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.

