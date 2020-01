CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Harborview Road between Folly Road and Martello.

Officers say that a single motorcycle collision has shut down traffic in both directions.

The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to MUSC, according to CPD.

