CPD hosting Easter Eggs-ercise events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Tuesday is hosting the first of five Easter Eggs-ercise events.

Tuesday’s event will be at St. Julian Devine Community Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The family-friendly events will feature fitness, games, activities, music, and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance.

Additional events will be held on the following dates:

  • March 25 – Lenevar Park from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • March 27 – Bayview Soccer Complex from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • March 30 – Hampton Park Gazebo from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • April 1 – Johns Island Park from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

