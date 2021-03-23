CPD hosting Easter Eggs-ercise events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Tuesday is hosting the first of five Easter Eggs-ercise events.

Tuesday’s event will be at St. Julian Devine Community Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The family-friendly events will feature fitness, games, activities, music, and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance.

Additional events will be held on the following dates: