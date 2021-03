CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is encouraging youth ages eight to twelve to register for this month’s pick-up basketball game, on April 3.

The games will be held the first Saturday of each month through 2021.

Registration is required for the free program.

Saturday’s game will be at the Forest Park basketball courts from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.