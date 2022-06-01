CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Saturday will host a baseball clinic for participants of all ages.

The free event will go over the basics, like hitting, throwing, and fielding balls.

Former professional, college, and high school baseball players as well as CPD officers will be instructing the clinic.

Water, snacks, and equipment will be provided, but participants are allowed to bring their own.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Martin Park Field. For more information, contact Senior Police Officer Craig Hamilton at hamiltonc@charlston-sc.gov.