CPD identifies suspects arrested for disorderly conduct, assaulting police during protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday provided additional details on arrests made during a Tuesday night protest in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD around 50 people attended the protest, “a number of whom were observed wearing ballistic helmets, ballistic vets, ski masks and goggles, and communicating via walkie-talkies.”

During the unpermitted protest at Marion Square, three people were arrested.

Marcus McDonald (24) was one of the organizers of the protest. He was arrested for failure to obtain a permit and disorderly conduct and CPD says he “cut off communications with police officers and began to lead the group out of Marion Square on an unpermitted march.”

McDonald was released on a $1,349.50 bond and has a court date set August 10.

Kayla Elizabeth Hill (21) was arrested after punching and spitting on officers. She is being charged with third degree assault and battery third degree. She was released on a $1,087 bond.

Noah Serre Shue was also charged with third degree battery for punching and spitting on police officers. He had two handguns in his backpack, but had a concealed carry permit. He was released on a $1,087 bond.

The group was gathered to protest the death of Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill man who died during a cell extraction at the Al Cannon Detention Center, and the decision by Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson not to prosecute the deputies involved.