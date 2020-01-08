CPD investigating a shooting in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at Line and Meeting Streets.

According to CPD, the call came in at 7:15 p.m.

CPD released that a male victim was transported to MUSC, but no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.

News 2 is en route to the scene.

