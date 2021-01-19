CPD investigating after Citadel cadet stabbed in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a Citadel Cadet was stabbed last Thursday while walking through Downtown Charleston.

According to the report, officers responded to MUSC around 1:50 a.m. and were told that a 21-year-old cadet was walking, likely on Nassau Street between Line and Amherst Streets, when he was robbed and stabbed.

The cadet said that a man grabbed his money — around $25 — from his wallet and stabbed him in the left side of the chest. The victim described the suspect as “a black male, mid to late 40’s to early 50’s, wearing a black shirt with gold print, dark pants, and possibly gold teeth or grill.”

According to a witness who met up with the cadet after the incident, there were “three very small wounds…and very little blood surrounding the wounds” initially. A few hours later, the victim laid down and “air bubbles could be seen coming from the wounds.”

At that point, the victim was taken to MUSC.

The cadet has been released from the hospital and was on winter furlough at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD.