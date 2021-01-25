CPD investigating after man shot in back on Hazelwood Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Monday evening shooting on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.

Investigators said that a man was shot in the back around 6:23 p.m. and taken to MUSC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD.

News 2 is en route to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

