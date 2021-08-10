CPD investigating after two shot in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in West Ashley.

According to CPD, two men believed to be in their mid-twenties were shot near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street around 6:01 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS and one was taken by private vehicle.

CPD was still on scene as of 7:36 p.m. gathering information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843)743-7200.

News 2 is at the scene working to learn more.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

