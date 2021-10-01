CPD investigating after woman stabbed in early morning incident in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in Downtown Charleston.

Officials responded to a reported stabbing/assault just before 4:00 a.m. on Flood St. in Downtown Charleston.

Upon arrival police found a female victim who had minor wounds to her arm as a result of the stabbing. The suspect, who is known to the victim, had fled the scene before authorities arrived, said police.

The victim was interviewed and refused any further cooperation with law enforcement.

Detectives will continue to investigate the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

