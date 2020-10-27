CPD investigating aggravated assault/hate crime on member of LGBTQ community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Sunday morning aggravated assault on a member of the LGBTQ community.

CPD has classified the incident as a hate crime.

According to CPD, the victim was in the area of Carolina Street and Rutledge Avenue around 9:53 a.m. He was standing near his parked car when the suspect approached and asked the victim a question. The victim responded, and the suspect replied with “an anti-gay slur.”

The suspect then “threw a phone charger at [the victim’s] car and produced a firearm.”

The victim got in his car and fled the scene.

CPD Chief Luther Reynolds issued a statement reading:

“Hate has no place in the city of Charleston. And while we cannot comment specifically on an ongoing investigation, we can say that we’re actively proceeding under the city’s Hate Crime Ordinance and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent of the law.”

CPD said that the suspect was a black male wearing a dark shirt, ripped blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD or crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.