CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Friday night armed robbery on Johns Island.

According to CPD, several individuals entered the La Tienda off of Maybank Highway and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

CPD said that one of the suspects reportedly had a gun.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.