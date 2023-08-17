CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday collision involving a carriage horse.

According to CPD, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. near North Market Street and Anson Street.

Police said they believe a horse with the Old South Carriage Company was startled and began running, breaking away from the carriage in the process. The carriage then collided with a car.

Two carriage passengers sustained minor injuries.

Police issued a citation to the Old South Carriage Company for Failure to Maintain Equipment.

CPD said that they do not currently know the status of the horse.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.