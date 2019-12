DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning on Daniel Island.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to Synovus Bank on Seven Farms Drive just after 10:50 a.m.

Francis said no one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843 554 1111.