CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Tuesday night death in West Ashley.

According to CPD, officers received a report about a dead man in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way shortly before 6:00 p.m.

No further details were available at this time.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at (843) 743-7200.

