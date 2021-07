Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has reopened Hwy 61 near Magwood Dr. and Beachwood Dr. after a early morning fatal collision.

Officials closed the area in West Ashley around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning after responding to a three car collision.

CPD has reported one fatality as a result of the crash.

The road has since reopened. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.