CPD investigating fatal auto vs. pedestrian crash on Paul Cantrell Blvd. Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal auto vs pedestrian crash that happened late Thursday evening on Paul Cantrell Blvd.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, the driver of a Mazda MPV minivan was traveling north on Paul Cantrell Blvd (between I-526 and Frontage Road) around 10:30 p.m. when they struck an adult male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC where he later died.

The northbound lanes of Paul Cantrell Blvd. were closed for several hours while authorities investigating the crash.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. An investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department say is the 17th fatal collision that has happened in the city this year.

“While the cause of this collision is still under investigation, the Charleston Police Department advises all roadway users including motor vehicle operators, pedestrians, and cyclists to utilize safe practices on roadways,” they said.