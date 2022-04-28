CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal two-car collision that temporarily closed a portion of Clements Ferry Road.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday near Clements Crest Lane.

According to CPD, a 76-year-old man driving a Volkswagen sedan tried to turn left onto Clements Ferry Road and was struck by an oncoming Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the Volkswagen was airlifted to MUSC, where he later died of his injuries.

Two women were in the Hyundai; neither of them were injured.