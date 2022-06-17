CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a Friday afternoon collision that left one person dead.

According to CPD, a Kenworth dump truck collided with an oncoming Ford F-150 as they traveled along River Road around 12:51 p.m.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the Ford was fatally injured.

River Road was closed near the scene of the collision until around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

No charges have been filed as of Friday evening, but CPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact CPD at (843) 965-4084.