CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a Sunday morning crash on Johns Island that left one person dead.

According to CPD, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Brownswood Road near Parish Church Road when a Chrysler 300 veered off the road, struck a brick sign, traveled into the woods, then caught on fire.

Crews from St. Johns Fire District and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue assisted with the crash.

The driver, identified as Clarence Robinson (34) of Wadmalaw, was the only occupant of the car. Robinson died at the scene.

A portion of the surrounding roadway was closed until about 10:30 a.m. as crews gathered evidence.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CPD’s Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084.