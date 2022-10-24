CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning.

According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to MUSC, where he later died.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.