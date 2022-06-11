CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following reported gunshots Friday night on Johns Island.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a location on Bozo Lane around 10:26 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired.

At the scene, police said a man was found “suffering obvious signs of trauma.”

Additional crews arrived and determined the victims to be deceased.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

The incident is being treated as a homicide. An investigation is underway.