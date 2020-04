CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:00 p.m. Monday, near 109 North Romney Street.

According to CPD, a male victim was taken to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.