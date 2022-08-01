CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after multiple people reported seeing someone firing a weapon from a car around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

CPD said that witnesses saw the incident in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Boulevard, and Genesis Street.

Shell casings were located near Brownswood Road and Genesis Street, according to CPD.

No injuries have been reported as of 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.