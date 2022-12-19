CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Monday after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a Downtown homeless shelter.

CPD said the incident happened around 6:17 p.m. at One80 Place.

Preliminary reports indicate a woman was taken to the hospital after a man hit her with some sort of metal pole. Her injuries did not appear to be serious, according to CPD.

Limited details were immediately available. CPD did not say whether charges are expected at this time.

