CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a Tuesday morning collision that injured two people.

According to CPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Calhoun and Smith streets around 10:50 a.m.

Police said that the driver of a moped traveling south on Smith Street collided with a four-door sedan traveling east on Calhoun Street. The driver and a passenger of the moped “sustained moderate head injuries” and were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Both are reported to be in stable condition as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CPD at (843) 965-4084.