CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:20 p.m. Monday in Downtown Charleston.

CPD says that the shooting took place at President and Bogard streets.

The male victim was taken to MUSC.

