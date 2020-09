CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in West Ashley.

According to CPD, the shooting took place on the 1550 block of Sam Rittenberg Blvd shortly before 2:50 p.m.

CPD says that the victim, an adult male, drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200