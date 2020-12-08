CPD investigating shooting on Hazelwood Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Monday night shooting on Hazelwood Drive/Orleans Road near the Citadel Mall.

CPD said that a man was shot in the leg and taken to MUSC. There is no word on his current condition.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.