CPD investigating shooting on Stuart Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are on scene at Hanover and Stuart Street in Downtown Charleston in reference to a shooting.

A heavy police presence is on site, with at least seven police cars, one fire truck, and one EMS vehicle. One person was reportedly transported from the scene by EMS.

Our News 2 crew is at the scene working gather more information.

Massive Police, Fire, and EMS presence on Stuart and Nassau. Working to find out more. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/ZFzCmfjqMK — Cait Przetak (@CaitPrzetakWCBD) February 19, 2020

We have reached out to the Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department and are awaiting a response.

Details are limited, as the investigation is active. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

