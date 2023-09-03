CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating early morning gunfire in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to King Street and Radcliffe Street for reports of shots fired around 2:14 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe shots were fired near the parking lot at 5 Radcliffe Street as two spent casings were found on Radcliffe Street near the King Street intersection.

No victims were reported.

Sergeant Anthony Gibson says one person was arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun.

According to CPD, the gun and spent casings did not match and is believed to be unrelated to the initial call for service.

The person in custody has not cooperated with officers in providing their name.

CPD is awaiting identification.

The investigating is ongoing.