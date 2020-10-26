Charleston PD: Suspicious package turned out to be several smoke detectors, beeping carbon monoxide detector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded a what they called a suspicious package Monday afternoon on America Street.

America Street between Columbus and Blake was closed to motorists and pedestrians while they worked the scene.

After investigating the threat, authorities determined it was a false alarm. Police say the package turned out to be several smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector, which was beeping, inside of a bag.

Crews have cleared the scene.

Meanwhile, the department also investigated a device that was located on Meeting Street.

Officials with the department told News 2 the two were unrelated. They say construction crews found what appeared to be an ordnance, or piece of an ordnance, which the Air Force EOD team took possession of.

Crews have cleared that scene as well.

