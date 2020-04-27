CPD investigating theft from Pet Helpers store





CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to learn more about a theft that occurred Saturday at the Animal Helpers Retail Resale Store on Savannah Highway.

According to Pet Helpers, the robbery took place during business hours. The suspect was captured on video entering and leaving the store. Pet Helpers reports that the suspect stole items from the management office, which he forcibly gained access to by breaking a door frame.

The suspect appears to be a black male wearing a baseball cap and a Houston Rockets McGrady jersey.

Anyone with information should call CPD at (843) 720-2427.