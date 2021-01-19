“No known threat” Charleston PD issues statement on Biden Inauguration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday released a statement ahead of the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

Following the violent insurrection at the Capitol building on January 6, as well as ‘online chatter’ indicating subsequent events being planned around the country on Inauguration Day, CPD has been “closely monitoring events…in relation to the inauguration.”

CPD said that “there is no known threat to public safety here in Charleston, SC.” However, CPD is communicating with local, state, and national agencies regarding any threats that may develop.

Should events warrant, “CPD is prepared with additional resources and will open the Public Safety Operation Center [if] necessary.”

Free speech and first amendment rights will be respected, “however those threatening the safety of other citizens with violence and/or destruction of property will be swiftly addressed.”