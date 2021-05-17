CPD issues statement on death of Jamal Sutherland, planned protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday released a statement regarding the death of Jamal Sutherland and subsequent planned protests throughout Charleston.

CPD said that it “recognizes and respects the sanctity and value of every life,” going on to say that “when a life is lost under any circumstance, the ripple effects of that tragedy can be endless, and this matter is no exception.”

As groups calling for justice in Sutherland’s death gather and protest, CPD said that it will “without waver, continue to protect… citizens’ rights to demonstrate peacefully as guaranteed by the First Amendment.”

CPD asks any groups that want to protest to submit an application to the city at this link, and ensure their protest is permitted.

The expectation for all groups, according to CPD, is for all protests to be “safe, legal, and responsible.”