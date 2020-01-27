CPD: Johns Island home damaged in early morning shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) Charleston County Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a home on Johns Island early Monday morning in reference to shots fired.

According to the report, CPD arrived at the home on Dunmovin Drive around 2:30 a.m.

They found an undisclosed number of casings and one live round in the roadway, according to the report.

One homeowner told officers that he heard about 15 shots come from a vehicle, which he stated went towards Rewes Lane.

He said that he believed a neighbor’s home to be the target, but his house sustained damage as well. The report lists a bullet hole in the privacy fence, as well as a bullet lodged in a living room wall.

Officers spoke with the residents of the home that the first witness believed to be the target. They told officers that they only heard about 6 shots, and “the only damage to their property was a dent on their car.” Officers noted that the residents did not want to report the damage to the car, and that there was no observable damage to the house.

A Crime Scene unit processed the scene.

Officials have not released any further details at this time.

