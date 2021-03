CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston Police Department (CPD) K-9 named Nattie and the Explosives Devices Team traveled to Camp Ho Noh Wah on Tuesday for a demonstration with Boy Scout Troop 505.



Via CPD

Nattie and the team showed the troop what the Explosives Devices Team does.

The troop got to watch a robot demonstration by Officer Amanda King, and a K9 demonstration by Nattie and Office Wes King.

Nattie ended the demonstration with lots of pets from the troop.