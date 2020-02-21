CPD looking for person of interest in assault at Downtown club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate a person of interest in relation to a February 16 “altercation that led to a female being assaulted.”

According to CPD, two victims approached an officer outside Uptown Social on King Street around 12:43 a.m.

The victims advised that they were on the top floor of Uptown Social waiting in line for the bathroom when victim #2 got out of line to talk to some friends, then returned to stand with victim #1.

When he returned, two males started a confrontation with him and accused him of cutting in line. Victim #2 said that he was not going to the bathroom, just standing with victim #1 while she waited.

The situation escalated and the two males began physically assaulting the victims. Victim #1 said that she was truck on the top of the head two to three times by one suspect, described as a black male wearing a white long sleeve Henley style shirt. Victim #2 said that he was punched in the left side of his face by the black suspect as well.

The other suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10 in height, wearing a long plaid dress shirt.

Both victims declined treatment from EMS.