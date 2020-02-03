CPD looking to identify suspects who vandalized Islamic Center of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department needs your help identifying suspects who vandalized a wall at the Islamic Center of Charleston.

On January 19th, an individual was seen on surveillance video spray-painting an undistinguishable symbol and the words “Utterly Blessed,” just after 3:30 a.m.





The suspect was seen driving a bark in color Nissan – possibly a newer model Altima – with both front and rear license plates of an unknown state.

On January 30th, two people, also involved in vandalizing the wall, were seen driving a silver vehicle of unknown make/model around 11:00 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.