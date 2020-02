CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for vandalizing the Islamic Center of Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to reports that someone spray-painted the words “Utterly Blessed” on the north side of the building in pink and blue paint.

Hailey Elizabeth Riddle, of Wentworth Street, is charged with malicious injury to a place of worship and is expected to have a bond hearing Thursday.