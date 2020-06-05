CPD: Man arrested downtown with sawed-off rifle in waistband

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested Nathaniel Amos (21) on Friday, after encountering him in Marion Square.

According to CPD, Amos was in Marion Square around 11:45 a.m. with an open container, which prompted police to make contact. They later discovered that he had “a sawed-off rifle in his waistband which was loaded with one round in the chamber.” He is also wanted out of Berkeley County for grand larceny.

Amos was arrested and is currently facing a $257.00 bond for the open container. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 23. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was contacted about the rifle.