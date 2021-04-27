CPD: Man arrested for double shooting at King Street Cabaret

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday arrested one person for a Sunday night shooting at King Street Cabaret that left one person dead and one person injured.

Melshaun Antwan Robinson (38) of Charleston is being charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Robinson is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

His booking photo shows him wearing a black polo shirt with “King Street Cabaret” embroidered on the front.

