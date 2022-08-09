CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man for an assault in Downtown Charleston that left one person injured.

Brandon Simmons (19) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the August 1 incident.

CPD said that officers arrived to a residence on Harris Street and found a man on the ground covered in blood. The person was taken to the hospital with an apparent head injury.

Over the course of the investigation, Simmons was identified as a suspect and later taken into custody.

According to Charleston County records, Simmons is also being held on several drug charges out of North Charleston.

He was granted a $105,000 bond. As of Tuesday evening, Simmons remained in custody.