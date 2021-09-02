CPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments was out on bond for previous shooting at same complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday announced the arrest of Marquise Lawrence (23) for a fatal Tuesday night shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street.

According to CPD, Lawrence and a woman were in the middle of a domestic dispute when shots were fired and Anthony Holmes (27) was hit. Holmes later died of his injuries.

Another victim was hit, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Lawrence is being charged with murder, attempted murder, and first degree domestic violence. He was out on bond for an April 2020 shooting at the same apartment complex.