CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday announced the arrest of a man in connection to an October 24 murder.

Tyreece Smith (32) is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police arrived to 14 Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. on October 24 and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to MUSC, where he later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Smith is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a November 1 bond hearing.