CPD: Man arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to reports of vehicle break-ins and shots fired in West Ashley early Friday morning.

According to CPD, officers arrived at a residence on the 2300 block of Rice Pond Road around 5:00 a.m., where the victim advised them that he was awoken by his dogs barking. When the victim looked outside, he saw a man- later identified as Evan Leever (18)- sitting in the front passenger’s seat of his car.

When the victim approached, Leever hid behind the wheel of the vehicle, “stated that he was on LSD and looking for his girlfriend,” then walked away.

The victim told officers that about five minutes later, he heard two gunshots come from the direction in which Leever was walking.

Moments later, another victim in the area approached the officers and told them that his glove box had been “rummaged through” and that someone left blue latex gloves, a gray glove, and a credit card in his car.

Officers later discovered that the credit card belonged to victim #3, who called CPD around 6:30 a.m. to report that his car had been broken into.

A fourth victim in the area called to report a vehicle break-in as well. That victim was able to provide video of Leever attempting to break into the victim’s vehicle and residence.

Around 6:45 a.m., victim #1 called CPD to report that he saw Leever walking along Ashley River Road.

Officers located Leever and noticed what they believed to be a handgun in his pocket. They advised him to show his hands and get on the ground, but Leever disobeyed and fled on foot.

CPD detained Leever, who was positively identified by victim #1 and the video provided by victim #4.

Leever has been charged with breaking into motor vehicles, tampering with motor vehicles, and unlawful carry of a handgun. His court date is set for March 24, 2020.

Jail records show that Leever has a lengthy arrest record, including a 2018 arrest for first degree burglary. He was released on a $50,000 bond.