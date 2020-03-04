CPD: Man charged with kidnapping after ‘hostage situation’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested for kidnapping following a “hostage situation” on Tuesday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to the 600 block of Rutledge Ave around 7:45 a.m.

Once on scene, officers encountered the suspect, Gregory Perez (38), and a female victim.

The victim was interviewed, and Perez was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he is awaiting bond.

According to his records, Perez has a history of offenses dating back to 2010 including drug charges, as well as charges related to kidnapping.

In 2015, Perez was charged with transporting a minor in violation of a custody order.

In February of 2017, he was again charged with transporting a minor in violation of a custody order, as well as grand larceny. Bond was set at $15,000. Perez posted bail and was released.

In August of 2017, Perez was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. Bond was set at $250,000 but the charges were dropped, and he was released.

In 2019, Perez was charged with violating probation orders, and given a $50,000 bond. Bond was posted, and Perez was released.