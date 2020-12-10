CPD: Man facing multiple charges following I-26 shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday announced charges against Kimani Demetrius Pinckney (22) in connection to a November 25 shooting that began on I-26 and ended in Downtown Charleston.

Investigators identified Pinckney by “[sifting] through hours of video surveillance.”

According to CPD, Pinckney is facing charges of murder and attempted murder as well as failure to stop for blue lights and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Officers from the North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and US Marshals took Pinckney into custody Wednesday afternoon following a “lengthy” vehicle pursuit.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.