CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a homicide outside a grocery store on Sam Rittenburg Saturday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officials responded to reports of shots fired on Sam Rittenburg around 8:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured male laying on the pavement in the Publix parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from what police described as an “obvious gunshot wound.”

No other victims were located.

CPD is at the scene investigating.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.